Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,367,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,587,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.