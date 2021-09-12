Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Holdings Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WAL opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

