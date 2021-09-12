WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Down 4.3%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 3,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 380,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.
The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 228,962 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $391,000. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 262.3% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 118,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
