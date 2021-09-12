WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Down 4.3%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 3,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 380,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WOW shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 228,962 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $391,000. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 262.3% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 118,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

