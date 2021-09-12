William R. Thomas III Acquires 4,000 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $609.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

CSWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.