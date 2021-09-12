William R. Thomas III Acquires 4,000 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Capital Southwest stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $609.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 70,550 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.