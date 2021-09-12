Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) PT Raised to $235.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $236.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.01. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,774,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 129.9% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 145,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 82,259 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.8% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

