WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 979 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

COKE opened at $390.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.50 and a 1 year high of $460.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $400.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.