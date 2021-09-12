WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,511 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.76 million, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.54%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORC shares. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

