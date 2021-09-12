WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 7,299 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,910 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,008,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $105.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $110.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

