WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.87 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,581 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.