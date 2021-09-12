WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.03 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,713,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in The Kroger by 99.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,939,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after buying an additional 969,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Kroger by 355.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 954,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,336,000 after buying an additional 744,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.28.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

