WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 20,267 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,267 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period.

TWNK opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

