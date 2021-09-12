WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MAPS. Truist started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.56.

Get WM Technology alerts:

MAPS opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,716,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.