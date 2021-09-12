Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Workday by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.36.

WDAY opened at $267.53 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,486.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.98.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,350 shares of company stock valued at $106,408,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.