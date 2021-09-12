Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $340.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $267.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a 12-month low of $195.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,486.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,350 shares of company stock worth $106,408,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

