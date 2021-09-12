World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWE traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

