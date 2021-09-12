Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEBEF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,294. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

