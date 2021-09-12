Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEBEF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,294. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Analyst Recommendations for Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.