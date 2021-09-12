XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,924,000.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $1,528,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $386,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $387,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $364,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $646,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $630,975.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $617,100.00.

Shares of XPEL opened at $82.72 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $103.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPEL. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.