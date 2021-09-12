YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $106.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.21.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in YETI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in YETI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in YETI by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in YETI by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in YETI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

