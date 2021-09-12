YOU COIN Market Capitalization Tops $2.47 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $180,875.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00166284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044888 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.