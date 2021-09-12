Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post $1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.08. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

BYD stock traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $59.25. 1,528,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,622. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

