Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. Cimpress reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 170.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $84.79 on Thursday. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $5,130,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

