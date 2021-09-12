Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.43). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FUSN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $9.11 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $391.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 106,154 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

