Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.08.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $11.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $670.77. The company had a trading volume of 280,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.96. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $264.06 and a 12-month high of $715.29.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $169,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

