Zacks: Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will post $258.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the highest is $262.10 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $234.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.32 million, a P/E ratio of 149.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

