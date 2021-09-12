Zacks: Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will post $258.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the highest is $262.10 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $234.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calavo Growers.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.13. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.32 million, a P/E ratio of 149.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
