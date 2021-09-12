Zacks: Analysts Expect Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to Post -$5.35 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) will post ($5.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microvast’s earnings. Microvast reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26,850%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Microvast will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microvast.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MVST traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. 2,870,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. Microvast has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microvast by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Microvast by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

