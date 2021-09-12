Zacks: Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. National Fuel Gas reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

NYSE NFG opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 97.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

