Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Post $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.18. BancFirst reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%.

BANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $77.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BancFirst by 494.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

