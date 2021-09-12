Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings. Braskem posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 254.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Braskem.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%.

BAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

BAK stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 159,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,470. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Braskem has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Braskem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Braskem by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.