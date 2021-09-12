Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to Post -$0.71 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

CALM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALM opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 881.47 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.24.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

