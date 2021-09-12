Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.39 Million

Analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will announce $59.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.60 million to $67.11 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $263.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.73 million to $287.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $620.93 million, with estimates ranging from $575.50 million to $683.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarLotz.

LOTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

LOTZ stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,978. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $480.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.16. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth about $38,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarLotz by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CarLotz by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,434,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarLotz by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,608,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

