Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Announce $2.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce $2.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the lowest is $2.67. Cintas posted earnings of $2.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $11.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $403.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.53 and a 200-day moving average of $364.95. Cintas has a 52-week low of $307.65 and a 52-week high of $409.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

