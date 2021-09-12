Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will report earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million.

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 221,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,487. The company has a market cap of $849.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.08. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

