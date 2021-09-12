Zacks: Brokerages Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to Announce -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). ALX Oncology reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $77.70. 153,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 4.87. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at $30,560,485.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,487 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,994 in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,381,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

