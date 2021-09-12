Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce sales of $139.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.70 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $117.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $545.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $533.11 million to $551.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $640.99 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,442,000 after purchasing an additional 423,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,398 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $12,834,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 169,324 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

