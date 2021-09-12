Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will post sales of $3.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $14.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,599 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Wayfair by 133.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

W stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.23. The stock had a trading volume of 724,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,386. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.00. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

