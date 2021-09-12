Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) to Hold

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Principal Financial remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. The company continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with acquisitions fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. The company boasts a solid capital position. Shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, rising expenses weigh on the company's margins. Lower ROE pose financial risk. Also, dilution from acquisition is a headwind. Given the low rate environment, the company expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PFG. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $64.87 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after buying an additional 1,262,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after buying an additional 816,017 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,970,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after buying an additional 707,650 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

