Zacks Investment Research Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $55.98 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.