Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

BBSI has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of BBSI opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $579.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

