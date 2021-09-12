Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to “Buy”

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 167.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 85,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 32.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

