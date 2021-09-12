Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $314.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cowen from $255.00 to $314.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

