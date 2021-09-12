Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.120-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.69 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.67.

ZS stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $2,122,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

