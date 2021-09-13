-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Yext posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $75,445.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,150. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth $154,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 16,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,246. Yext has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

