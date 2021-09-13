$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,847. The company has a market capitalization of $420.57 million, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.