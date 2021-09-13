$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LMRK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,847. The company has a market capitalization of $420.57 million, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.
About Landmark Infrastructure Partners
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.
