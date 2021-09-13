-$0.17 EPS Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). CuriosityStream reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.37. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 23,218 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

