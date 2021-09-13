$0.27 EPS Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Resources Connection stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Resources Connection by 15.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Resources Connection during the second quarter valued at $174,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resources Connection (RGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.