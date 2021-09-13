$0.31 EPS Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.33. i3 Verticals reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIIV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,799,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 97,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $868.65 million, a P/E ratio of -79.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

