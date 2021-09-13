$0.36 EPS Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CVBF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 510,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,125. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

