-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.45). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 42.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after buying an additional 204,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RIDE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 224,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,037,305. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

