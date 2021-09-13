$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. National Retail Properties reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.11. 53,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

