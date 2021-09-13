$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. National Retail Properties reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.11. 53,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.