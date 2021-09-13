$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

NYSE TDS traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 689,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,341. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

